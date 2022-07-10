(Video) Watch Henderson’s outrageous rabona assist from Liverpool’s trip to Bangkok back in 2015

Liverpool have arrived in Bangkok today ahead of Tuesday’s pre-season friendly with Manchester United.

The Reds also visited Thailand back in 2015 and an outrageous piece of skill from captain Jordan Henderson from that trip to Asia seven years ago has resurfaced on social media.

The Anfield outfit earned a 4-0 win over True Thai All Stars and our No. 14 provided a delightful assist for Adam Lallana for our third goal of the game.

Hendo performed a magnificent rabona pass with the ball landing right in to our former No. 20’s path – he moved the ball onto his left foot and smashed it past the ‘keeper into the far corner.

We understand that it was only a pre-season friendly and it was against a team not many will have hard of, but it was pure skill from the England international.

We’ve seen him score a few screamers down the years, but never have we saw him produce, or even attempt to produce anything like this since.

He’s often criticised for passing sideways and backwards, but there’s no doubting that he’s a vitally important member of the squad.

Today marks seven years since he was handed the armband by Steven Gerrard following his exit from the club and we certainly think he’s done alright since… don’t you?

You can see the skipper’s outrageous assist below via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter:

With Liverpool heading to Bangkok for preseason, who remembers this Jordan Henderson rabona assist from when we last went on tour there back in 2015? My word 😰 pic.twitter.com/HxcGGI9H2x — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 9, 2022

