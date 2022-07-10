(Image) Jason McAteer spots superb Liverpool mural as he arrives in Thailand as part of the Reds’ pre-season tour

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer is in Thailand as a part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour and has spotted a simply stunning piece of artwork.

On what appears to be a side of a building, a mural has been painted showing McAteer alongside ex-Reds Robbie Fowler, Samy Hyypia, Luis Garcia and Jose Enrique.

Boyhood Red McAteer took to Twitter to show off the mural, saying: “Found this in Thailand… amazing.”

There are a number of murals near Anfield and around Liverpool city centre, but to see such a stunning piece of paintwork completed all the way in Thailand really is great to see.

The detail of paintings with each player wearing a jersey from one of the seasons that they featured for the club is superb – there really is some talented people out there.

It’s clear that Jurgen Klopp’s side are adored by many in Thailand and in Asia in general – the support was emphasised by the number of supporters that gathered to greet the club as they arrived in Bangkok earlier today.

Hopefully we can put on a show for our Asian supporters on Tuesday when we face Manchester United.

You can see a full image of the article below via Jason McAteer’s Twitter page:

