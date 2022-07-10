Concerns about the state of the stadium holding Liverpool vs. Manchester United pre-season friendly

Liverpool are set to face Manchester United in our first pre-season game of this campaign but there are some concerns over the suitability of the stadium.

As reported by Simon Stone for BBC Sport: ‘There was a lot of rain in Bangkok last night, so I was interested to see how the pitch was holding up.

‘There were a few dark patches – we will have to see how it holds up to both teams training on it on Monday, and then the game on Tuesday.

‘There was a lot of work going on outside the stadium. I don’t think they are quite ready yet’.

The Rajamangala National Stadium is the national stadium of Thailand and so there would be some expectations that the ground would be up to standard for a game of magnitude.

Although this is only a friendly match, it’s still quite a big deal to have two of the biggest teams in the world going head-to-head and so this news is worrying.

Jurgen Klopp is not shy of criticising infrastructure if it’s not up to scratch and let’s hope that there are no injuries caused by a substandard playing surface.

