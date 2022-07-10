(Image) Mo Salah joins the rest of the Liverpool squad for pre-season as the Reds prepare for their first game

Liverpool are ready to take on Manchester United in the first pre-season game of the season and Mo Salah has joined the rest of his teammates.

Several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad were given an elongated pre-season break because of their involvement in international matches following the end of the club campaign, with our main marksman being one of them.

Fresh from signing his new contract with the Reds, the 30-year-old joined up with the rest of the team in Thailand and is ready to begin preparations for another season at Anfield.

Although eyes will be on new signings like Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, there will be plenty of eager supporters who are looking forward to watching the Egyptian King.

Especially those local supporters who aren’t often given the chance to see Jurgen Klopp’s squad in person, the pull of our No.11 will be huge for them too.

Let’s hope that he can set himself for another impressive campaign on Merseyside.

