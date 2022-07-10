‘That’s not really good enough’ – Paul Merson criticises Liverpool’s transfer business and admits his ‘worry’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side next term

Paul Merson has claimed that he’s ‘worried’ about Liverpool next season due to the fact that they haven’t strengthened their midfield options.

The Reds have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay so far this summer, but the former Arsenal man believes Jurgen Klopp’s side are over-reliant on defensive midfielder Fabinho and claimed the strength in depth in the middle of the park is ‘not really good enough’ for the Anfield outfit.

“I worry for them in midfield,” Merson told the Daily Star (via Rousing The Kop).

“They are very reliant on Fabinho.

“Beyond him you’ve got Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago really. I think they are just getting by there with that group, and that’s not really good enough for a club like Liverpool.

“Because the full backs are creating and the forwards are scoring, you don’t notice it so much but it’s not like it used to be. Liverpool’s midfield used to be the key to it all. It was a well-oiled machine that had everything and allowed the rest of the team to function.

“But Henderson is getting on now. Thiago for me is very inconsistent. Milner has been a warrior for them but is 36. And they’ve never been able to rely on Naby Keita.”

It’s no secret that Klopp is in the market for a new central midfielder, but the club will only sign the right player if he’s available at the right price.

Stop-gap additions won’t be made for the sake of it and it’s believed that Jude Bellingham is the main priority.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is set to remain at the Bundesliga club for the upcoming season meaning any potential deal is likely to be visited next year.

We do have a lot of options in midfield at the moment, but there is the feeling that new faces are needed in order to freshen up our options and to ensure we’re once again competitive as possible next season.

Most of our current options are now the wrong side of 30, and although they still appear to have a lot to give, it’s understandable as to why there is some concern in regards to the centre of the park.

The club have made Naby Keita’s contract extension a priority, but the 27-year-old is yet to full convince many since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2018.

He’s showed glimpses of what he’s made of, but never on a consistent basis or when it really matters.

The club have all but confirmed that Ramsay’s arrival on Merseyside would be the last of the incomings this summer, so although the failure to secure a new midfielder is frustrating, we have faith in our German boss to work with what he’s got and for us to once again be competing on all fronts for silverware next term.

