Sky Sports highlights two clubs are ‘interested’ in defender that is absent from Liverpool’s pre-season tour

Despite Jurgen Klopp having called back the majority of his first-team Liverpool squad for the trip to Thailand, there is one man still absent from the squad.

As a reason why the defender is missing, Sky Sports have reported that: ‘Ben Davies has not travelled with Liverpool for their pre-season tour of Thailand due to interest in the defender.

‘The centre-back joined in January 2021 as cover for long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but has not featured for the Reds in the Premier League.

‘Sky Sports News understands Blackburn and Stoke are interested in the defender’.

It’s no surprise to hear that the man without a senior appearance for the Reds, may be looking for a move elsewhere and is not in the plans of the club.

Fair play to the 26-year-old for looking for a move though, as many players would sit back and enjoy the high wages that he is earning and on a long contract at Anfield.

All signs are pointing towards the end of his time with the club and let’s hope that a deal can be agreed that helps him restart his career, enjoying the game once again.

