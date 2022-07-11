(Video) Watch how 15,000 fans reacted to satisfying Robertson crossbar challenge during LFC training session

Andy Robertson had 15,000 fans applauding him after successfully completing a crossbar challenge during a Liverpool training session.
The Reds received a significant attendance in Bangkok ahead of their upcoming pre-season tie with Manchester United.
It’s been a special experience so far for those well-acquainted with the scope of our support – even more so for our new additions to the squad yet to fully grasp the magnitude of the outfit they’ve joined.
