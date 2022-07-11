(Video) Watch how 15,000 fans reacted to satisfying Robertson crossbar challenge during LFC training session

(Video) Watch how 15,000 fans reacted to satisfying Robertson crossbar challenge during LFC training session

Andy Robertson had 15,000 fans applauding him after successfully completing a crossbar challenge during a Liverpool training session.

The Reds received a significant attendance in Bangkok ahead of their upcoming pre-season tie with Manchester United.

It’s been a special experience so far for those well-acquainted with the scope of our support – even more so for our new additions to the squad yet to fully grasp the magnitude of the outfit they’ve joined.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

