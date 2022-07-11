(Images) Liverpool players board the wrong bus as a decorated bespoke vehicle is left empty with a local agency going viral

Liverpool’s arrival in Thailand has been carefully scheduled and tended to, even down to having their own bus for the trip.

However, as reported by The Nation Thailand: ‘After the arrival ceremony, Klopp greeted Liverpool fans and got into a bus with the sticker “Tom Sermyon” instead of the fully-decorated bus waiting for the team.

‘After the incident, netizens were confused and curious as to why the team did not take the Liverpool bus, while the keyword “Tom Sermyon” also went viral’.

It’s a great moment for the local company that will have had a huge boost in publicity, thanks to the mistake by Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the squad.

It provided more of the supporters who were present a chance to see their heroes though and it’s another story for all the fans there to share in the future.

Let’s hope the rest of the trip goes a little more to plan though, as preparations ramp up for the first friendly game – against Manchester United.

