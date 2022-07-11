(Video) Alisson shows off incredible reflexes with sumptuous fingertip save to tip effort onto the bar

Alisson Becker’s positioning as a goalkeeper often means he’s rarely forced into a one-v-one, however, it’s reassuring for fans to know they can rely on their No.1 should the need ever arise.

The Brazilian international was on hand to show off his sound shotstopping abilities during the club’s first training session abroad in Asia, tipping one close-range effort onto the bar with a fingertip save.

The former Roma ‘keeper looks to be in excellent shape ahead of the 2022/23 campaign for which we’d imagine he’ll be favourite for the golden glove once more after jointly winning the personal award with Manchester City’s Ederson last term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC & Reddit user u/snh96: