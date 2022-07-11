‘But to be the very best’ – John Terry on whether Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back ever

There’s no doubting that Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world and will always be regarded by Liverpool supporters as one of the best ever.

Hosting a Q&A on his Instagram account, John Terry was asked (via HITC): ‘Do you think VVD has the potential to be the best CB ever?’ and his response was: “Yes, I do, I always say to be regarded as the very best, LONGEVITY is key.

“He has been outstanding for the last 3/4 years. But to be the very best, you need to be at the very top for 10/15 years.”

When we signed the now 31-year-old back in 2018, he hadn’t been regarded as one of the best in the world but quickly rose to fame as his performances caught the eye.

For him to be at the top for ’10/15 years’ would mean that our No.4 would still need to be playing in 2028 and that would take him to the age of 37, looking at the likes of James Milner and Thiago Silva though – there’s no reason why this can’t happen.

Regardless of all this, it’s fair to say that the Dutchman has already done enough in his career to show that he is one of the greatest to ever play in his position – with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

