Liverpool handed Darwin Nunez injury scare after new signing comes off training session early

Another Liverpool new boy may have been left with an injury after Darwin Nunez left a training session early.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce on Twitter after The Athletic reporter shares news of ‘discomfort in his left foot’.

Darwin Nunez has come off towards the end of the session. Seems to have a bit of discomfort in his left foot. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 11, 2022

This follows a delayed introduction to the Reds’ pre-season plans for Calvin Ramsay after a minor issue was discovered by the club’s medical department.

With Nunez coming incredibly highly-rated, not to mention as Sadio Mane’s replacement signing, there will have been a great deal of anticipation building around what the Uruguayan could offer his new club in the Senegalese international’s place.

As far as a pure left-winger is concerned, of course, we replaced our former No.10 with stellar Colombian international Luis Diaz with our new No.27 more of an out-and-out centre-forward – something fans have not quite been used to under Jurgen Klopp.

At the very least, the issue does appear to be minor, which should bode well for any potential recovery time required in pre-season.

