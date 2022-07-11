(Photos) Darwin Nunez appears to reassure fans over severity of foot injury with online post

(Photos) Darwin Nunez appears to reassure fans over severity of foot injury with online post

Darwin Nunez had Liverpool fans worried online after updates emerged of the Uruguayan having dropped out late in a training session with a foot-related concern.

Follow-up reports appeared to suggest that the injury itself was minor and the player appears to have brushed off any worries with a positive post on Twitter after his opening run around with the Reds squad.

One can only hope that our No.27 was suffering from a less frightening case of blisters – as was suggested by Ian Doyle – and that we’ll be able to get a good glimpse of our new signing against Manchester United on Tuesday.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s Twitter account:

