(Video) Erling Haaland’s convenient change of mind during Man City unveiling exposed

Erling Haaland evidently felt somewhat obliged to make attending Manchester City fans at his unveiling happy with his answer of Sergio Aguero in response to a fan question around his idols.

It contrasts somewhat with his prior response during his Borussia Dortmund days with the Norwegian opting for options – neither including the former Sky Blues hitman.

The 21-year-old arrives having developed a stellar reputation from his performances in the Bundesliga.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @caulkerloaner: