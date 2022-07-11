(Video) Haaland’s cryptic seven-word reply over potential Bellingham transfer to England next year

Erling Haaland refused to give much away in regard to the future of his former Borussia Dortmund teammate in Jude Bellingham.

When asked about whether the Englishman would be joining him in the English top-flight next year, the 21-year-old hitman also didn’t rule out the possibility, responding with: “Good question. We will have to see.”

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the highly-rated teenager, though it’s known that a considerable number of Europe’s elite outfits will be more than prepared to fight for the midfielder’s signature should an opportunity arise to sign him next summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LivEchoLFC:

"We talked a lot about it…" ⚫🟡 pic.twitter.com/62ag0AzRXf — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 11, 2022