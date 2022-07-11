Harvey Elliott on ‘true superstar’ Fabio Carvalho and how it feels ‘like the old times’ when they played together for Fulham

Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho played together for Fulham at youth level and it’s clear that our No.19 is a big fan of his new and old teammate.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 19-year-old said: “We’ve had a few chats and he’s asked me a few questions and stuff, he’s a great kid as well as a great player and hopefully we get to see it in a couple of days’ time.

“I can’t say enough about him. I’ve said it so many times, I’ll just let him do the talking – which I’m sure he will do.

“He’s buzzing to be here, he’s fit in really well with the boys. I’ve done what I could to help him but, to be honest, I didn’t really need to help him. He’s just fit in and everyone’s taken to him already. What a player, by the way.

“So yeah, we have a true superstar on our hands to say the least and I can’t wait to just share the pitch with him and, like the old times, play alongside him, which will be good.”

It’s great to hear the midfielder talk about his teammate so positively and it’s clear how excited he is to play alongside the Portuguese talent, once again.

With their experience of playing together already, there’s no doubt that the arrival of the 19-year-old will be made all the easier by having a friend within the squad already.

Given his long-running transfer links with the club, our No.28’s arrival has been a little overlooked this summer but he’s set for a big campaign ahead.

