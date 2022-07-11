(Images) Liverpool squad cool down in ice buckets following their first session in 30°C+ Thailand

Nearly all of the Liverpool squad are now present for pre-season training and looked to have enjoyed their first session together in Thailand.

Ahead of the first game against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp put the lads through their paces and seemed to have a lot of happy faces as the session ended.

As part of their recovery process, the players were invited to jump into ice baths and some seemed to enjoy the experience more than others.

Thanks to Reddit user u/Tar_Tw45, images of the players have been shared and the likes of Bobby Firmino, Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas, Mo Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Mo Salah can be seen with differing reactions to the low temperatures.

Andy Robertson also had a more relaxed approach than some to the water, dumping his head in – as he tried to escape the 30°C+ temperatures in Bangkok.

It’s great to see that the morale and team spirit seems high and let’s hope that continues following our first match of the summer.

You can view the images of the Liverpool squad via Reddit user u/Tar_Tw45:

