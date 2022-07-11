(Video) Jota gives honest assessment of Nunez after watching Portuguese football

Diogo Jota lauded Liverpool’s potential record-breaking signing, Darwin Nunez, ahead of the Reds’ upcoming pre-season clash with Manchester United.

The Portuguese international is a keen watcher of the Primeira Liga and insisted that his new teammate’s accomplishments at Benfica ‘is not easy as people might think’.

It’s an exciting endorsement given the 23-year-old amassed a remarkable 38 goal contributions in 41 games last term and we can only hope the Uruguayan’s skillset transfers neatly to English football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: