Jurgen Klopp breaks his Jude Bellingham silence and comments on the chances of Liverpool signing him this summer

Liverpool and Jude Bellingham has already been a long running saga but Jurgen Klopp has now had his say on the chances of us signing the midfielder.

Speaking with the media ahead of our first pre-season game (via the Liverpool Echo), the 55-year-old said about the Borussia Dortmund player: “He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!

“Of course [I value the youngsters highly]. And we should not forget that last season, in the first four games, Harvey Elliott was the best player. He was outstanding.

“Then he had a bad injury, came back, [he was] high, low. Normal for a young player, and normal after a long injury. He looks sharp now, he’s back, and like everybody he needs luck.

“Curtis Jones – what a player he is as well. Oxlade-Chamberlain, he played the first part of the season quite a lot, and in January played different positions. Yes, he didn’t play a lot after that but [remember] how good he was.

“Fabio, you look at him and what he did at Fulham. Why should we bring a boy in and tell him he is midfielder number nine. It makes no sense. You have to leave the doors open for the boys. I really don’t understand the discussion”.

It’s not often that the German will speak about possible transfer rumours and other players but the complementary tone in which he speaks of the 19-year-old is certainly exciting.

It’s been widely reported that the England international would not leave the Bundesliga this summer, due to his club already selling Erling Haaland to Manchester City and they can’t afford to lose both talents in one go.

With the thought being that we could make a deal next year, the boss certainly hasn’t ruled that option out and was full of praise for the youngster.

By then turning the question back onto praise for his own players too, it shows just how talented our manager is at keeping everyone happy.

It may well be that the battle this season is for who can impress the boss enough to start alongside whoever is signed for the club next summer, in a new look midfield.

