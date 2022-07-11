“It’s not easy to let him leave” – Jurgen Klopp on the decision to allow Neco Williams to leave Liverpool

Neco Williams has completed a move away from Liverpool and is heading to Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp has now had his say on the move.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 55-year-old said: “It’s not easy to let him leave if I’m being honest, but he deserves to be playing regularly and he’s earned the right to be ready for his international team for this tournament coming in the winter.

“I’m proud of the part we have played in his growth and development – I mean the entire club, not just as a first-team environment.

“Our Academy deserves a special mention. They produce so much talent and Neco’s progression is something they can be very proud of.

“We wish him success and look forward to seeing him continue on his journey, albeit now from a distance.”

It’s a lovely message from the boss that details how much he will miss the Welshman, whilst also wishing him the best for his future in Nottingham.

Also noting the relationship that the 21-year-old’s new boss will have with the defender, as Steve Cooper used to be a coach for our academy, means this move makes even more sense.

With the World Cup just around the corner, it makes sense for our now former No.76 to try and solidify his place in his national team by playing more first-team top level football.

Let’s hope that the move goes well and proves to be the right decision for all parties in the long-term.

