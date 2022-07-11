(Video) Jurgen Klopp lets slip huge transfer hint with Julian Ward update

Jurgen Klopp has perhaps revealed that Liverpool’s transfer business is not yet done, despite popular opinion.

The club had pushed out the statement that Calvin Ramsay, Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho would be the Reds’ lot for the summer, though the German will have offered fresh hope after noting that sporting director, Julian Ward, ‘is still busy with some stuff’.

That may just mean contract updates, however, with the club said to be keen on extending the stay of Naby Keita, though the pursuit of a midfield addition, one the 55-year-old recently suggested wasn’t necessary, could very well still be on the cards.

