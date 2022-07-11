Jurgen Klopp outlines traits of perfect midfielder Liverpool are missing – could rule out Jude Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp defended his midfield options ahead of the start of pre-season fixtures.

The 55-year-old noted three traits an ideal addition would need to possess to be added to the squad – two of which Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham does not possess.

“We can go through it. Where do you want to start?” the German was quoted as saying by the Echo.

“So, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing? One who is offensive, 1.95m and arrives into the box to head balls in? OK, apart from that!”

At 1.86m, the Englishman admittedly isn’t far off the arbitrary height the former Borussia Dortmund boss produced, however, he hardly possesses the track record for headed goals.

It should be emphasised, of course, that there was more than an element of tongue in cheek with our manager’s response.

As such, one might imagine that, should a generational talent like the former Birmingham City prospect be on the market in a year’s time, we’ll find it difficult to resist competing with our European rivals for his signature.

At close to £100m – as the fee has been rumoured to amount to – it would represent a level of financial boldness we’ve yet to see from Liverpool.

Given the willingness to commit to a transfer package of up to £85m for the services of Darwin Nunez, however, quality may yet prove all the motivation we need to move for Bellingham down the line.

