(Video) Liverpool physio’s reaction to Darwin Nunez injury scare is telling

Liverpool fans may be allowed to take a deep sigh of relief after a report emerged alleviating concerns around the severity of Darwin Nunez’s injury.

Footage shared by Ian Doyle on Twitter appear to show the Uruguayan dealing with a minor issue at best, with Lena Aschenbrenner’s positive reaction a more than reassuring sight.

As the reporter noted in an earlier tweet, there’s a good chance that ‘it’s only a blister’ plaguing the former Benfica hitman, which shouldn’t rule the 23-year-old out of action for any length of time, if that’s the case.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @IanDoyleSport

Doesn’t look much to worry about for #LFC on this evidence 🔴 pic.twitter.com/eOT8sYDyXq — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 11, 2022