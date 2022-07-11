(Video) Liverpool tease psychedelic new away kit ahead of Man Utd clash

Liverpool have released a clip teasing the release of their away kit for the 2022/23 campaign ahead of the club’s clash with Manchester United.

The psychedelic design appears to loosely conform with leaks previously released with the white design featuring coloured wavy lines visible from the footage containing highly-rated youngster, Harvey Elliott.

It’s a kit we can see dividing the fanbase somewhat as Nike keep up their habit of designing unique alternative shirts.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: