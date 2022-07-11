Nat Phillips on following Liverpool at Bournemouth and his trip ‘to Paris to support them’

Although Nat Phillips spent the second-half of last season on loan with Bournemouth, it didn’t stop him following Liverpool as a supporter.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 25-year-old discussed supporting the Reds from afar: “I was looking on in support, wishing the lads the best and obviously keeping a close eye on how they were doing.

“That evening we [Bournemouth] got promoted I went and checked my phone to see their result [Liverpool vs. Villarreal], and obviously I was really proud of the boys to see them go far.

“I went out to Paris to support them there and unfortunately it wasn’t to be that evening, but it was still a great campaign to be proud of.”

It must always be a strange feeling as a loan player to watch your team and especially watch them be as successful as we were in the last campaign.

Given the role of our No.47 in helping us achieve Champions League football and partaking in the AC Milan group stage match, he certainly would have felt part of the run to Paris and would have been gutted to see us miss out.

There won’t be many of our fans who will be upset to see him and Rhys Williams within the squad set-up but it’s up to both defenders on whether they are happy with very limited game time.

Whatever the future holds for the former Bolton man though, it’s safe to say that he will always keep an eye out for our results.

