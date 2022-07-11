Nat Phillips on the prospect of having to face Darwin Nunez now that he has joined up with the Liverpool squad for pre-season training

Darwin Nunez has turned a lot of heads in world football but his first opponents will be the defenders of Liverpool, as he starts pre-season training in Thailand.

Speaking with the club’s website, Nat Phillips gave his thoughts on facing the 23-year-old: “Obviously it’s nice to test yourself against top players and he’s certainly a top player. He’s obviously a dangerous player as well so he’ll put me to a good test in training. It’ll be interesting to see how he is.

“It’s exciting for everyone at the club and all the fans to have him come in. He’s still young as well, so he’s certainly an exciting player to come into the club.”

The players will be just as excited as we are to see the Uruguayan arrive at the club and that’s always a positive sign for a squad, when they enjoy the prospect of a new man joining them.

Although playing in a different style to Sadio Mane, the former Benfica man has been signed to fill the void of his exit and so there are some huge boots for him to fill at Anfield.

This transfer isn’t for one season though, it’s an investment into the next six years and possibly further – as we look to build the next generation of Jurgen Klopp’s trophy collecting squad.

