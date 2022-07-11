Neco Williams completes his move to Nottingham Forest as Liverpool recieve £17 million for his services

It’s been a departure that was on the cards for a while but the destination has finally been confirmed and Neco Williams has left Liverpool for Nottingham Forest.

The Welshman’s transfer was announced on the newly promoted club’s social media accounts and they described his arrival as: ‘The perfect way to start a week’.

Given the talents of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the availability of Joe Gomez and the recent signing of Calvin Ramsay, this was always a transfer that seemed destined to happen.

The fee received for the Welshman may be a little shy of the £20 million that we had reportedly asked for but, as reported by Amitai Winehouse for The Athletic: ‘It is understood that the newly-promoted side will pay Liverpool a fee close to £17 million for the right-back’.

There will presumably be some add-ons and/or sell-on clauses added to the deal but it’s a positive piece of business for all involved, particularly given the contract renewal of our No.12 and signing of the Scottish right-back for £6.5 million from Aberdeen.

Everyone will only wish our now former No.76 the best of luck for the future and will look forward to welcoming him back at Anfield soon.

You can view the announcement of Williams’ arrival via @NFFC on Twitter:

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Neco Williams ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 11, 2022

