(Video) “Have we got anyone from Liverpool in tonight?” – Paul Weller has message for Liverpool fans who booed national anthem

Paul Weller was performing this weekend and made sure to send a special message to Liverpool fans who booed the national anthem.

In between songs, the former member of Jam and Style Council addressed the crowds to say: “Have we got anyone from Liverpool in tonight?

“I would like to say, whoever booed the national anthem – thank you! From f***ing West London, thank you so much”.

The man known as the ‘Modfather’ was talking about the two instances when our supporters jeered during the national anthem, before the Carabao and FA Cup finals last season.

These events were met with widespread disdain from the mainstream media, whilst also capturing the support of many who don’t agree with the presence of a monarchy in Britain.

It’s obvious which side of the debate that the 64-year-old is on and it’s safe to say that we very much agree with him.

You can view the video of Weller via @jordancartmell on Twitter:

Weller backing #LFC fans for booing for the national anthem before introducing Malice was a glorious end to the weekend pic.twitter.com/2IcprkJ8kB — Jordan Cartmell 🇩🇰 (@jordancartmell) July 10, 2022

