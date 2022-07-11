The start and rise to stardom of Liverpool football club

History of Liverpool Football Club

With a spot among the Premier League greats, Liverpool barely needs any introduction in the football world. However, since its birth in 1892, Liverpool Football Club has had an extraordinarily rich and exciting history.

The English top-flight outfit has experienced its share of wins and incredibly heavy losses even outside the football pitch. However, this makes it one of the world’s most cherished and supported clubs with fan groups in over 60 countries.

From Anfield, Liverpool’s famous stadium, to its players and triumphs over the years, this post gives you an in-depth look into the club’s history.

A Brief History of Liverpool Football Club

Liverpool FC emerged from a rift between the Everton Football Working Committee and John Houlding in 1891. The conflict began when John Houlding purchased Anfield and increased the rent from £100 to £250 per year. Everton, who had used the ground for seven years in Liverpool, refused to satisfy his demands and relocated to Goodison Park.

To create a new use for the grounds and also to spite Everton, Houlding tried forming a new club. The club was called Everton Athletic, but the Football Association refused to recognize it because of its similarities. Soon after, a new name was chosen, becoming Liverpool Football Club in 1892.

Fortunately, Liverpool soon ascended through the tiers of English football, winning the Lancashire League, the Second Division, and finally the First Division, the top league in the country. Liverpool won it twice in five years, in 1901 and 1906, which began their claim of being a top football club.

The Bill Shankly Generation

After their 1922 and 1923 victories and rise from the lower divisions, Liverpool enjoyed a good level of competition in the league. However, after claiming their fourth League title in 1947, they did not see success for a very long period.

It was so terrible that the club entered a period of mediocrity which was crowned with their relegation to the Second Division in 1954 – the stresses of which were perhaps alleviated by the presence of superstar attacker, Billy Liddell.

The one who would bring Liverpool back to their winning ways was Bill Shankly, a Scotsman. He began as team manager in 1959; however, his methods of team management, player selection, and public interaction were very unorthodox. As a result, he gradually revolutionized the team and made them greatly successful.

One of his first official acts as Liverpool manager was to release 24 players from the team. Then he created a strategy room and emphasized a professional and diligent work ethic with the mantra of ‘running through walls’ for teammates, supporters, and managers. Subsequently, his professional work ethic and brass antics improved the team and changed the professional football league.

Shankly was always outspoken and brutally honest, unlike any other manager before him. He also reacted to fanmail and delivered many controversial speeches. Shankly won about ten trophies with the club. They include one UEFA Cup, one Second Division title, two FA Cups, three FA Charity Shields, and three First Division titles.

Soon after, he stepped down as manager at 60 after winning the FA Cup. He needed a rest from football-related activities, putting the club in the hands of his assistant, Bob Paisley.

The Paisley Generation

It was a difficult challenge to replace Bill Shankly; surprisingly, Paisley met and even exceeded all expectations. The Paisley Generation was Liverpool’s elite spell of unchallenged dominance in English football. Paisley won a title every year he led the squad, for a total of 20 during his reign. He is amongst the elite few who have won UEFA Super Cup, a UEFA Cup, and three European crowns. He gave Liverpool FC the most dominant decade in League history.

However, for all the dominance he gave Liverpool, Paisley could never win a FA Cup in England during his time. Soon after, he was replaced by Joe Fagan, who led the team to a Treble in just his first season in charge. Fagan was succeeded by Kenny Dalglish, who was both a star player and manager in his footballing years.

Heysel and Hillsborough Disasters

Two terrible tragedies occurred during Dalglish’s term as Liverpool’s manager. The first occurred in 1985, the Heysel Disaster.

A ‘shocking’ degree of negligence on the part of authorities was overlooked at the time and hardly helped by the lack of an official inquiry, as was reported by the Echo.

The penalties for Liverpool and English football teams were severe. English teams were barred from European participation for five years and Liverpool for six years. Furthermore, 26 Liverpool fans were convicted of manslaughter and extradited to Belgium to face jail time.

The Hillsborough Disaster was the second disaster. This incident occurred in Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium, in 1989. Due to incompetent policing, Liverpool fans were forced towards a closed entryway. As a result, many were pressed into tight corners and crushed to death, leaving 96 fans dead and 766 injured.

In the absence of European games, Liverpool excelled more in domestic competitions.

In the absence of European games, Liverpool excelled more in domestic competitions.

However, after winning a record nine League titles in the 1990 football season, Liverpool started underperforming, and had only a Champions League final in 2005 to boast about. Since then, they've returned to the top echelons of football under the tutelage of Jürgen Klopp.

Several ups and downs shape Liverpool’s history. However, it has molded the club into today’s massive football giant. And with more to come with the current squad of amazing players, there’s certainly more history to be written.

