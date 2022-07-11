‘Thank you and never forget YNWA’ – Neco Williams says goodbye to Liverpool fans ahead of his move away from Anfield

Liverpool are set to say goodbye to Neco Williams and he has now confirmed his exit with a goodbye post to our supporters.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 21-year-old wrote: ’15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge🙌🏻

‘I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. ❤️ Thank you and never forget YNWA!!!’

To spend so many years at one club will mean that there will always be a connection with the club for the Welshman and this will no doubt be a sad message for him to have written.

There’s still no confirmation of which club he has departed for but with reported fees agreed with Nottingham Forest, it’s obvious that his next destination will be in the Premier League.

This should hand the young right-back a chance to be welcomed back at Anfield this season and we will all wish him well for the campaign ahead.

