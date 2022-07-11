“That’s all that matters” – Harvey Elliott’s mature response to his role in the Liverpool squad and injury last season

Harvey Elliott will have marked this season as a huge one for him personally, as he looks to stake a claim in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 19-year-old discussed his thoughts on last season too: “I mean, last season didn’t really go the way I wanted it to go, with the injury and stuff, but we still had a successful season as a team and that’s all that matters really.

“I was there supporting, helping my teammates out if needed and playing if needed, and doing my best to get in the team again. I think this season is definitely a bigger one in that case. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully I can just do everything right again to get back into the team.

READ MORE: Neco Williams completes his move to Nottingham Forest as Liverpool recieve £17 million for his services

“I know it’s not going to be easy. We’ve got new, outstanding players coming into the team, so it’s more competition. But I’m ready for the competition and ready to help my teammates and be a team player if needed”.

To hear our new No.19 have such maturity and state that he is willing to be a team player once again, is impressive.

The boss phased the former Fulham youngster out of the picture towards the end of the last campaign and that seems to have given him perspective ahead of how to help the squad in any way possible.

There’s no doubt that being a boyhood fan will aid the patience of trying to nail down a place in this team but he won’t want to wait forever.

Given his performances last season and glimpses from training already, let’s hope the teenager can fulfill his potential for the Reds and do so quickly.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business