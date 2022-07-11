(Photos) Thiago mocking Salah’s topless IG snaps is funniest thing fans will see all day

It seems Mo Salah’s Liverpool teammates are well aware of his antics online after one fan spotted teammate Thiago Alcantara ribbing the No.11 on LFCTV.

The Spanish international exposed his abdomen whilst the pair enjoyed a light exercise bike session, much to the enjoyment of Adrian and Alisson Becker nearby.

It’s good to see the tradition of gently taking the mickey out of the 30-year-old has continued after Dejan Lovren kept his friend grounded during his Anfield days.

Though, in fairness to the ex-Roma star, one could hardly blame Salah for being proud of a phenomenal physique that he has painstakingly worked on throughout the years.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @betterthanfigo & originating from LFCTV:

Thiago taking the piss out of Mo Salah's topless Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/Q26JziLZ6W — Issam (@betterthanfigo) July 11, 2022