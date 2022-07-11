(Video) Virgil van Dijk poses with a Holland shirt as he travels to Thailand with the rest of the Liverpool squad

Virgil van Dijk was part of the later party to join up with the Liverpool squad, following his involvement in international fixtures this summer.

It’s obvious that captaining his country is a huge honour for the Dutchman and he will always be proud to be known as someone who has represented Holland.

During the trip to Thailand with the rest of his teammates, our No.4 was quick to show the cameras the shirt of his nation.

Sitting next to Joe Gomez, the 31-year-old unveiled the jersey and posed alongside it for the cameras.

There was certainly a proud look in the eye of our centre-back and the love for his people was obvious.

Now the international duty is finished though, all eyes will now turn back to club action with the Reds.

You can watch the video of van Dijk (from 0:59) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

