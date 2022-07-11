(Video) Watch Darwin Nunez’s reaction as he is greeted by thousands of adoring Thai Liverpool supporters

Darwin Nunez is enjoying his first pre-season as a Liverpool player and may soon be realising just how big our club is.

It’s easy for supporters based in Merseyside to forget just how far reaching the pull of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds is but when we can witness the scenes from Thailand, it helps illustrate it even further.

Although these tours are often scoffed at because of the long journeys made by the players, it’s important to acknowledge the fans who support the team from afar.

As our new No.27 was recorded by cameras present taking in the atmosphere from the fans in Bangkok, it was clear that he was enjoying what he was seeing.

The Uruguayan will have a lot of adapting to do for the Premier League but the prospect of winning over our loyal and gargantuan fan base, must make the task even more exciting.

Let’s hope he can start his relationship with the club by scoring in his first appearance against Manchester United.

You can watch the video of Nunez (from 3:45) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

