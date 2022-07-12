‘That’s the mentality I have’ – Fabio Carvalho weighs in on his ‘bittersweet’ emotions following his first Liverpool appearance

Liverpool may have fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United earlier today in Bangkok, but the full time scoreline didn’t reflect the performance of Jurgen Klopp’s side in the humid conditions in Thailand.

The Red Devils returned to pre-season a week earlier than the Anfield outfit and Erik Ten Hag also decided to field a full strength side that included the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile, our German boss decided to field three different sides throughout the game and handed starts to teenage full backs Isaac Mabaya and Luke Chambers as well as exciting new talent Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old ex-Fulham star was signed earlier this window and impressed during his 30 minutes against the Old Trafford outfit.

“I‘m just thankful to be here and hopefully next game we can put things straight,” Carvalho said (via Liverpool Offside), speaking after making his first appearance for the Reds. “Today it was a bit bittersweet for me because obviously it was my first game for Liverpool.

“No one likes to get beat, especially against United, but I’m sure we will be working on that for the next time we play against them, and I hit the post but next game I’m sure I will get a goal – that’s the mentality I have to go with.”

Klopp’s side hit the post three-times during the game at the Rajamangala Stadium and spurned a number of chances to find the back of the net.

David De Gea was kept busy throughout the game but it was his side that were clinical down the other end and punished some sloppy defensive play from Liverpool.

“We’ve got to make sure we correct our mistakes and just work from it,” Carvalho added. “Hopefully next game we can put everything to bed.”

Carvalho and co are now preparing for Friday’s clash with Crystal Palace in Singapore.

It’s only pre-season and getting minutes under the belt for the lads is more important than the results at the moment, but it’s of course nice to taste victory and keep spirits high in the camp.

Let’s hope the lads can be more clinical against the Eagles next time out, but it was great to see our No. 28 make his first appearance for the club.

