(Video) Liverpool fans will love cool Carvalho interaction with Diaz & Firmino

Fabio Carvalho appears to be settling in nicely with the Liverpool squad already, forming connections with Portuguese and Spanish speakers Bobby Firmino and Luis Diaz respectively.

The latter is said to know a bit of Portuguese from his time with Primeira Liga champions FC Porto, which will no doubt help with any potential bond-building, and it’s nice to see our new boys being actively welcomed at the side.

We’ve already seen Thiago Alcantara making efforts to help Darwin Nunez embed and it’s efforts like these that are sure to quicken the adaption process.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & @Watch_LFC:

Fabio x Diaz x Bobby 🇵🇹🇨🇴🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/GsIH4LBF0u — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 11, 2022