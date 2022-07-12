(Video) Liverpool fans get their first look at new boy Darwin Nunez in match conditions

(Video) Liverpool fans get their first look at new boy Darwin Nunez in match conditions

Liverpool fans were treated to their first look at £64m man Darwin Nunez as Jurgen Klopp rotated his side for the third time in Bangkok.

The Uruguayan international joined the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in being subbed on to the field of play with the Reds 3-0 down at the time of writing.

The 23-year-old was quick to get stuck in the tie in question, appearing quite the handful for the German tactician’s outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC [via @caulkerloaner]:

