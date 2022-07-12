(Video) Liverpool fans get their first look at new boy Darwin Nunez in match conditions

Liverpool fans were treated to their first look at £64m man Darwin Nunez as Jurgen Klopp rotated his side for the third time in Bangkok.

The Uruguayan international joined the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in being subbed on to the field of play with the Reds 3-0 down at the time of writing.

The 23-year-old was quick to get stuck in the tie in question, appearing quite the handful for the German tactician’s outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC [via @caulkerloaner]: