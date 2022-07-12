(Video) Diaz sets pulses racing early v Man Utd with stunning run and attempt on goal

Luis Diaz helped Liverpool heap the pressure on Manchester United early on in their pre-season clash in Bangkok.

The Colombian international was fed the ball down the left-flank by new boy Fabio Carvalho – who has enjoyed an exceptional start so far – before taking on his man and forcing some acrobatics from David de Gea to keep the score level at the time.

The Merseysiders find themselves a goal down, as things stand, following a lapse of concentration from young fullback, Isaac Mabaya.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @rzalmj: