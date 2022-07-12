Diogo Jota provides an update on the ‘very unlucky’ injury that he picked up during the ‘last game with Portugal’ this summer

Diogo Jota picked up an injury whilst on international duty with Portugal and there were some concerns that the issue could continue into pre-season.

Speaking with the club website, the 25-year-old provided an update on the issue: ‘Yeah, a hamstring injury [in] the last game with Portugal – very unlucky!

‘But it happened and I just had the summer to recover well and start the pre-season at 100 per cent’.

Hamstring injuries are never great news and often rule a player out for several weeks, thankfully our No.20 has been afforded that time and has been able to fully rest.

This relaxation period, partnered with there being no rush to return to action or a feeling of missing out, will mean that he is back to his very best.

The Portuguese forward was seen training away from the group in Thailand, as his comeback is managed a little more carefully than others but he is still part of the travelling squad.

This will be a big year ahead for the former Wolves man and he will hope that he can continue the form that was shown around the festive period last season.

Claiming a consistent place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup will be a key aim, with rumours that this summer will also end in a new deal for the man with 21 goals in 55 appearances in the last campaign.

