(Video) Harvey Elliott lays out huge goal target for the 2022/23 season – fans will love the ambition

Harvey Elliott admitted he’s aiming for between 15 to 20 league goals in the 2022/23 season.

The young Englishman will be hoping to replicate his tremendous start to the prior campaign before suffering a serious injury at Elland Road.

It would have been a particularly heartbreaking moment for the teenager having arguably cemented himself in the first-XI with some superb displays in the English top-flight.

A new season represents a fresh chance to prove himself once again and Elliott’s sure to have the backing of a manager that labelled him Liverpool’s best player in our opening four games last year.

