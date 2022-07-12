(Video) Harvey Elliott lays out huge goal target for the 2022/23 season – fans will love the ambition

Harvey Elliott admitted he’s aiming for between 15 to 20 league goals in the 2022/23 season.

The young Englishman will be hoping to replicate his tremendous start to the prior campaign before suffering a serious injury at Elland Road.

It would have been a particularly heartbreaking moment for the teenager having arguably cemented himself in the first-XI with some superb displays in the English top-flight.

A new season represents a fresh chance to prove himself once again and Elliott’s sure to have the backing of a manager that labelled him Liverpool’s best player in our opening four games last year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheRedmenTV:

💬 A QUICK CHAT WITH HARVEY ELLIOTT! Harvey's got his eye on 20 league goals next season! The full interview is streaming now, both in video or podcast form, on Redmen Plus!https://t.co/EiQNsrxyFh pic.twitter.com/hQV9c3rI69 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 11, 2022