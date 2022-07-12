Liverpool journalist confirms Nunez injury update ahead of Man Utd clash

There were some fears that Liverpool’s £64m signing, Darwin Nunez, could be left on the sidelines ahead of the start of pre-season after the striker was spotted withdrawing from training early with a foot concern.

Paul Gorst of the Echo has reassured fans on Twitter that there is ‘no blisters issue’ for the former Benfica star who will be involved in the upcoming meeting with Manchester United alongside fellow new boy, Fabio Carvalho.

No blisters issue for Darwnin Nunez, he's set to play a part in today's friendly with Manchester United. Fabio Carvalho will also be involved. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 12, 2022

The Uruguayan enjoyed a phenomenal season of football with his former employers last term, registering 38 goal contributions in 41 appearances (across all competitions).

Though Jurgen Klopp will be keen to emphasise the importance of not reading too much into a first appearance for the club during the pre-season period, there’s no question that this meeting with Erik ten Hag’s men represents the perfect opportunity to get his Liverpool career off to the best start.

Performance will be the key point for the German tactician, though we’d be more than thrilled to see both of our available new additions to the squad have a goal involvement or two to boost their confidence levels.

We’d imagine it’ll be cameos for the pair this afternoon with more game time availing itself down the line ahead of the start of the season proper.

