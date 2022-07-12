Harry Maguire on the prospect of facing Liverpool and the ‘big rivalries’ between the two clubs

Harry Maguire will be captaining his Manchester United team against Liverpool, in the opening game of this campaign’s pre-season and has been discussing the prospect of the match.

Speaking with his club’s website, the 29-year-old said: “The first fixture you look for in the Premier League is against Liverpool, followed by Manchester City. So it’s big games, it’s big rivalries.

“We know what it means to the fans. We know it’s a friendly as well and it’s our first game. I’m sure there are going to be lots of changes going into the game, as we’re working on our fitness, but we want to win the football match.”

It’s a completely different type of game when the two famous sides meet in a friendly but there will still be a desire to ensure that we don’t lose to an old enemy.

Given our 9-0 aggregate success against the club from Old Trafford last season, it’s fair to say that we have the bragging rights at the moment and there will be a special effort to keep that winning mentality in tact.

With it being the first chance that their fans get a glimpse of new manager Erik ten Hag too, it would be great to spoil the party somewhat and assert our dominance once again.

Fingers crossed for a good match for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and a victory in our first test of the summer.

