Jordan Henderson shares honest verdict on how Darwin Nunez is settling in at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has noted that Darwin Nunez is ‘settling in really well’ despite having only recently linked up with the Liverpool squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

The Uruguayan international grabs a place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the upcoming clash with Manchester United whilst fellow new boy Fabio Carvalho is granted his first start in the famous red shirt.

“He’s settling in really well, I mean don’t get us wrong it’s his first proper session today really so he’s still quite new to the group,” the Englishman told LFC Transfer Room. “This group has shown its easy to settle in quickly, he can speak to a few of the lads who can speak his language as well.”

Fans can expect to see the former Primeira Liga hitman get some minutes on the pitch against the Merseysiders’ bitter rivals after the German tactician confirmed he would feature against the Red Devils.

The expectation is that there will be something of an acclimatisation period for the 34-goal star, though if his prior rise in club football is anything to go by it’s a challenge Nunez is more than well-equipped to handle.

Having the support of his fellow Spanish speakers – with Thiago Alcantara spotted playing a critical role in helping the £64m man adapt to his new surroundings – will no doubt be vital in that regard.

