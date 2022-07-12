(Image) Jurgen Klopp hands 19-year-old his injury comeback after 20 months of hell ends during pre-season friendly

Jurgen Klopp made three lots of squad changes during the 90 minutes against Manchester United and handed plenty of his players time on the pitch.

Amongst the third lot of changes were some household names like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara, as well as a lesser-known 19-year-old.

Tom Hill was handed his chance to star alongside some of our biggest stars and it was a reward for the injury hell that he had endured over the past 20 months.

Normally playing in midfield, the Formby-born player was given his chance thanks to the hamstring injury that caused Diogo Jota to miss out on the squad and played up top for the Reds.

Suffering an ACL injury during a training session led to the youngster undergoing surgery in September 2020 and this summer’s trip to Thailand has handed him the chance to finally play once again.

Clearly appreciating the sacrifices that the lad who has been at the club since the age of six has had to make and the time he has spent on the sidelines, the boss was happy to allow him a chance to play once again.

Let’s hope for an injury-free campaign and maybe a few more chances with the first-team.

