Jurgen Klopp confirms that two new signings will be in the squad to face Manchester United

Liverpool fans are excitedly waiting to see our newest signings in the opening pre-season game and Jurgen Klopp has provided some good news.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 55-year-old said: “Pretty much all of the rest of the boys will all get some minutes. We have brought a big squad here, some young boys and the more senior guys, and we give them all some time.

“It means Darwin will be in the squad and Fabio will play for us for the first time and I’m sure our supporters will be pleased about that.

“But the game is an important one in our preparations, so we will give it a try and any game against United is always a good one.”

It’s the news that many supporters had been waiting for and we will be able to catch a glimpse of our two new heroes in Red, as we face Manchester United.

Plenty of eyes will be on our new No.27, as he will be desperate to impress the many supporters in Thailand and around the world, who will be wanting him to score his first goal.

As for the former Fulham youngster, this will be a good barometer of where the boss sees him playing for his team – whether as part of a front three or in the ‘Harvey Elliott’ role in the middle.

It seems as though the only absentee will be Diogo Jota because of the recovery from his hamstring injury but the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all also be involved.

