(Video) Ridiculous goal mouth scramble sees Liverpool hit post twice and somehow fail to score

Liverpool fans will be scratching their heads wondering how the Reds failed to equalise against Manchester United early in the first-half of action.

Harvey Elliott layed up fullback Like Chambers before the ball ricochetted to Fabio Carvalho who duly struck the post to hand Luis Diaz a chance to make it two attempts struck against the woodwork.

The Merseysiders were arguably the dominant force at the time of writing and, indeed, all that will ultimately matter to Jurgen Klopp is the performance.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @caulkerloaner & originating from LFCTV:

How on earth did that not end up as a Liverpool goal 😂😂😂 #LFC pic.twitter.com/3NigU5nxG1 — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) July 12, 2022