(Video) Liverpool drop full reveal of new Nike away kit

Liverpool have released a full unveiling of their new 2022/23 Nike away kit ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Manchester United during their pre-season tour of Asia.

The design in question features a wavy, coloured design over a white shirt with black features on the collar and shirt sleeves.

It’s yet another bonkers effort from our kit manufacturers and one that may very well split the fanbase (though perhaps not to the same extent as last year’s third jersey).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

🥁 Introducing our new 2022/23 @nikefootball away kit… Available for early access with @LFCRetail 😍 Full release August 19. pic.twitter.com/TMEEJEwldk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2022