Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer claim as 28-year-old Red ‘could be one to watch’ for exit

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could potentially join Neco Williams, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Taki Minamino in departing Liverpool this summer.

The Englishman has been linked with a few domestic outfits, though a formal bid has yet to arrive for the former Arsenal star.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch: he has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet,” the Guardian reporter said on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing with Caught Offside.

“As far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned, he doesn’t want many more departures this summer.

“[Neco] Williams has joined Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino in leaving Anfield, so keeping other squad players like Oxlade-Chamberlain makes sense for the club.”

With technically nine players able to file out in midfield, Jurgen Klopp may be inclined to argue that the Reds would have enough cover in the middle of the park to survive an exit.

Nonetheless, the need remains to expand our options in that department no later than the next summer window given the average age of our most favoured trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara last term.

Fabio Carvalho is expected to be a long-term addition to the midfield, though will find himself playing further afield if reports are to be believed.

In the meantime, we’ll be hoping to see Harvey Elliott bounce back after his mid-season injury struggles in the prior campaign and establish himself as a starter as he managed to early on in 2021/22.

