Fabrizio Romano drops fresh Liverpool update from ‘inside the club’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that further incomings for Liverpool ‘don’t currently look like an urgent priority’ with the club immensely happy at the extension of Mo Salah’s terms.

This comes courtesy of the journalist’s Daily Briefing with Caught Offside following the acquisitions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

“Liverpool fans will no doubt be keen on updates, but the Reds are well known for being very quiet in the way they do their business,” the Italian said.

“New signings don’t currently look like an urgent priority. For one thing, inside the club there is enormous satisfaction for having extended Mo Salah’s contract: it’s considered like a new signing.

“New sporting director Julian Ward did a great job on this deal, which is probably the most important thing the club could have done all summer.”

The Merseysiders were thought to be very keen on adding a midfielder to the squad and indeed made efforts to register interest in former Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni prior to Real Madrid’s swoop for the Frenchman, though there’s yet to be more movement on the front of midfield signings.

Jude Bellingham remains heavily linked, with a potential return to England deemed far more likely to occur next season given that Borussia Dortmund have already lost one global superstar in Erling Haaland.

Still, Liverpool’s commitment to preventing leaks around their movements in the window should at least give fans some faith of potential further business down the line, if not total confidence in light of Romano’s update.

We know the club simply won’t move for a ‘filler signing’ and that only the right man (at the right price) will encourage decision-makers to dip into the coffers once more.

