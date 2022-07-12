(Video) Trent & Salah show off right-wing link after LFC fullback beats press with saucy flick

Posted by
(Video) Trent & Salah show off right-wing link after LFC fullback beats press with saucy flick

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah were on hand to offer Liverpool fans something of a reprieve from the heavy scoreline inflicted on them by Erik ten Hag’s men.

The No.66 beat one press with a flick of the ball (albeit, perhaps a little higher than he’d intended) with Mo Salah feeding his teammate for a run down the wing.

Though not the score we’d have been looking for, no one at the club will be under any illusion over the importance of the pre-season clash with Jurgen Klopp, as ever, prioritising minutes and performance over the result.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @douglLFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top