(Video) Trent & Salah show off right-wing link after LFC fullback beats press with saucy flick

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah were on hand to offer Liverpool fans something of a reprieve from the heavy scoreline inflicted on them by Erik ten Hag’s men.

The No.66 beat one press with a flick of the ball (albeit, perhaps a little higher than he’d intended) with Mo Salah feeding his teammate for a run down the wing.

Though not the score we’d have been looking for, no one at the club will be under any illusion over the importance of the pre-season clash with Jurgen Klopp, as ever, prioritising minutes and performance over the result.

