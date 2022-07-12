(Video) Andy Robertson asks Thiago Alcantara to help Darwin Nunez by translating Jurgen Klopp’s team talk

Darwin Nunez is settling into a new team and certainly won’t be able to speak English, never mind Scottish or Scouse yet.

During the training session held in Thailand, ahead of the opening pre-season game against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp called his squad in for a team talk.

Whilst the squad were gathered together and the boss was talking, Andy Robertson must have noticed that his new Uruguayan teammate was looking a little confused.

Knowing he probably wasn’t the best man to translate into Spanish, he nudged Thiago Alcantara and gestured that he should go and help.

Our No.6 then went over to our new No.27 and began to inform him of the messages that were being passed on by the German.

It’s a great insight into what a diverse dressing room needs and can do for eachother, with the former Benfica man certainly being made to feel welcome by our midfield maestro.

You can watch the video of Robertson, Klopp, Nunez and Thiago via @tashaaa2000 on Twitter:

Robbo sending Thiago to help translate for Núñez😭 pic.twitter.com/RH7mg7xw9g — . (@tashaaa2000) July 11, 2022

